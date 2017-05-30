Kenny Wayne Shepherd serves the blues, family-style, 'for everybody' at Taste of Syracuse
On Saturday, June 3, at the festival of festivals that is Taste of Syracuse, Limp Lizard smoked chicken wings on the grill while Kenny Wayne Shepherd smoked his fingers on his Stratocaster. Shepherd, 39, like his contemporary Joe Bonamassa, is widely known as a blues guitar wunderkind.
