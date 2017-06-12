Keep an eye on Tanksley, Syracuse's u...

Keep an eye on Tanksley, Syracuse's up-and-coming jazz/soul rocker

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

At the young age of 21, Justin Tanksley leads the local three-man band Tanksley , with keys/bass player Billy Harrison and drummer Tre Reid. The trio has been popping up across Syracuse, often at Funk 'N Waffles, but also at the New York State Fair 's Pan-African Village, Syracuse University and the Community Folk Art Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Syracuse Improv Collective spotlights close-kni... Sun Elise R Gingerich 1
News 'Anti-Sharia law' march planned for Syracuse; c... Jun 10 Truth 9
Snapchat sluts (Jan '15) Jun 8 That Dude 8
Paris Theater (Sep '16) Jun 8 Keeping it Real 21
Drug testing teachers during summer Jun 7 Its A Cruel Cruel... 10
News Cny Spca staggering after 194 abused cats, dogs... (Jun '14) Jun 7 Feces 4
Drug Testing Jun 1 Concerned Parents 1
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,884 • Total comments across all topics: 281,713,948

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC