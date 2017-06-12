Keep an eye on Tanksley, Syracuse's up-and-coming jazz/soul rocker
At the young age of 21, Justin Tanksley leads the local three-man band Tanksley , with keys/bass player Billy Harrison and drummer Tre Reid. The trio has been popping up across Syracuse, often at Funk 'N Waffles, but also at the New York State Fair 's Pan-African Village, Syracuse University and the Community Folk Art Center.
