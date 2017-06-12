Judge issues warrant for Syracuse pol...

Judge issues warrant for Syracuse police chief's son after no-show in drug case

2 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

A Syracuse City Court judge has issued a warrant for Frank Fowler Jr.'s arrest after the police chief's son failed to appear Monday in a drug case. Frank Fowler Jr., 25, has been fighting a July 2016 drug charge in which police said he was found in an unoccupied residence with five others.

