Judge: 'Difficult' to fathom Corcoran teen's 5 felony charges before teacher stabbing
The Syracuse Police Department investigates a stabbing Thursday morning at Corcoran High School, 919 Glenwood Ave., Syracuse. Police said Zhuantina Hayes stabbed a substitute teacher when he tried to stop her from fighting another student.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|saint joseph medical center discriminite cla...
|21 hr
|MORDHACI1
|1
|Drug testing teachers during summer
|Jun 3
|BoringSummer4You
|8
|Drug Testing
|Jun 1
|Concerned Parents
|1
|Cny Spca staggering after 194 abused cats, dogs... (Jun '14)
|Jun 1
|Dave
|3
|ts melanie? (May '16)
|May 31
|Ts lover
|8
|Fair and Square?
|May 31
|Voter Fraud
|1
|Ilovekickboxing liverpool
|May 30
|Hannah8737
|3
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC