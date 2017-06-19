Jealous haters rank Syracuse among worst cities to live in

Last week a website called 24/7 Wall Street released their list of 50 Worst American Cities to Live In . You might wonder why Syracuse Orange fans would care about this, but what if I told you that Syracuse ranked 31st on the list? No, still don't care non-CNY residents? Well what if I told you that a deeper search into the rankings revealed some interesting finds? 24/7 Wall Street, which might employ former Indiana Hoosiers coach Tom Crean , said the following in regards to the ranking Syracuse "earned" "An economic powerhouse in the industrial era, Syracuse has been in decline for decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician.