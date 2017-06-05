Japan, US Navy order $42M in sub-hunt...

Japan, US Navy order $42M in sub-hunting sonars from Lockheed Martin Syracuse

The U.S. Navy and Japan will buy an additional $42 million worth of submarine-hunting sonar systems from Lockheed Martin's plant in suburban Syracuse, according to Pentagon officials. The deal confirmed by Lockheed Martin officials Monday is at least the fourth option exercised by the Navy on a contract worth up $199 million for TB-37 multi-function towed arrays.

