How to watch and listen to Syracuse Crunch in 2017 Calder Cup Finals for free
To watch, go to ahllive.com via a desktop computer, log in or create a new account and select the "Finals All-Access Pass" and enter the promo code "FINALS17." The streamed games feature the play-by-play calls of the Griffins' Bob Kaser and the Crunch's Dan D'Uva and can be watched on desktop or laptop through ahllive.com , or on mobile device or tablet through the AHL Live app from iTunes or Google Play .
