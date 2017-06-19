How staffing cuts hurt care at Syracuse nursing home under investigation
Before they took over James Square Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in 2015, two out-of-state nursing home operators made it clear they wanted to cut jobs at the 440-bed facility to save money. Now it appears James Square, raided last week by the state Attorney General's Office as part of an investigation, may have shrunk its staff too much.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syracuse, Rochester, Buffalo all rank among the...
|Tue
|scorpio3
|1
|Syracuse man gets 10 years for shooting victim ...
|Tue
|Truth
|1
|chuck schumet
|Jun 19
|cuse
|2
|Rapper Tyga suddenly cancels Turning Stone concert
|Jun 19
|lava
|2
|Syracuse shooting becomes homicide investigatio...
|Jun 19
|Truth
|1
|Hourly rate motels in Syracuse area?
|Jun 16
|JustSomeGuy
|8
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|Jun 16
|Jarbo
|24
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC