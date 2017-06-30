Highlights from Prince's legendary 19...

Highlights from Prince's legendary 1985 concert in Syracuse, now on DVD

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

" Prince and the Revolution Live! " was recorded at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse on March 30, 1985. NPG Records and Warner Bros.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hy tech transmission 9 hr Sugarland 1
Ilovekickboxing liverpool 15 hr giannaa 5
News Syracuse man admits murdering teen brothers ove... Thu rot in jail scumbag! 1
North syracuse/liverpool apts Jun 28 Sugarland 1
News At rural Upstate NY barn, cock-fighters attache... Jun 27 Correct 23
News 22-year-old Syracuse man charged in Father's Da... Jun 26 Truth 1
News Two men stabbed in Syracuse after fight at East... Jun 26 Truth 1
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,199 • Total comments across all topics: 282,152,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC