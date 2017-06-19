Henna in Syracuse for the end of Ramadan
Henna is applied for the Eid Al-fitr, the Muslim holiday marking the end of Ramadan the islamic holy month of fasting, at RISE, Refugee and Immigrant Self-Empowerment in Syracuse. The event was a fundraiser for RISE, Refugee and Immigrant Self-Empowerment.
