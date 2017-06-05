Harvey's Pharmacy, once a Syracuse institution, has closed

Harvey's Pharmacy, a drugstore institution for more than 70 years on the corner of East Genesee Street and Irving Avenue in Syracuse, has closed. Its last day of business was May 31, and the Rite Aid at 1405 E. Genesee St., began serving its customers the following day, a spokeswoman for Rite Aid said in an email.

