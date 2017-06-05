Harvey's Pharmacy, once a Syracuse institution, has closed
Harvey's Pharmacy, a drugstore institution for more than 70 years on the corner of East Genesee Street and Irving Avenue in Syracuse, has closed. Its last day of business was May 31, and the Rite Aid at 1405 E. Genesee St., began serving its customers the following day, a spokeswoman for Rite Aid said in an email.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Anti-Sharia law' march planned for Syracuse; c...
|5 hr
|Pig Prophet
|5
|Snapchat sluts (Jan '15)
|11 hr
|That Dude
|8
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|11 hr
|Keeping it Real
|21
|Drug testing teachers during summer
|Wed
|Its A Cruel Cruel...
|10
|Cny Spca staggering after 194 abused cats, dogs... (Jun '14)
|Wed
|Feces
|4
|Drug Testing
|Jun 1
|Concerned Parents
|1
|ts melanie? (May '16)
|May 31
|Ts lover
|8
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC