"Go Crazy" with Prince's "Purple Rain...

"Go Crazy" with Prince's "Purple Rain" Deluxe and Deluxe-Expanded Edition, in stores today

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WJXA-FM Nashville

This Sunday marks the 33rd anniversary of the release of Prince 's iconic 1984 album Purple Rain , and today sees the release of the deluxe edition and the deluxe expanded edition of the album. As previously reported, the Purple Rain deluxe edition includes two CDs: the original album and a second CD of previously unreleased tracks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJXA-FM Nashville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News At rural Upstate NY barn, cock-fighters attache... 2 hr smile n wave 16
Snapchat sluts (Jan '15) Fri Lexi the scam artist 10
News Syracuse, Rochester, Buffalo all rank among the... Jun 20 scorpio3 1
News Syracuse man gets 10 years for shooting victim ... Jun 20 Truth 1
chuck schumet Jun 19 cuse 2
News Rapper Tyga suddenly cancels Turning Stone concert Jun 19 lava 2
News Syracuse shooting becomes homicide investigatio... Jun 19 Truth 1
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,886 • Total comments across all topics: 281,987,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC