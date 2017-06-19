"Go Crazy" with Prince's "Purple Rain" Deluxe and Deluxe-Expanded Edition, in stores today
This Sunday marks the 33rd anniversary of the release of Prince 's iconic 1984 album Purple Rain , and today sees the release of the deluxe edition and the deluxe expanded edition of the album. As previously reported, the Purple Rain deluxe edition includes two CDs: the original album and a second CD of previously unreleased tracks.
