Friday Conversation: What would you call Syracuse, if not the Orange?
On Thursday, the Syracuse Chiefs baseball team tweeted a simple question: What if the team wasn't named the Chiefs? What would locals want to call the team instead? What if we weren't the Chiefs? What name best defines Syracuse? What would YOU name the team? Tell us using #ChiefsWhatIf pic.twitter.com/v7d8zQy5o9 The team isn't changing its name for good -- it's just a promotion for one game in August. But the responses ranged from reasonable to very minor league to far more ridiculous .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Anti-Sharia law' march planned for Syracuse; c...
|9 hr
|Truth
|9
|Snapchat sluts (Jan '15)
|Thu
|That Dude
|8
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|Thu
|Keeping it Real
|21
|Drug testing teachers during summer
|Jun 7
|Its A Cruel Cruel...
|10
|Cny Spca staggering after 194 abused cats, dogs... (Jun '14)
|Jun 7
|Feces
|4
|Drug Testing
|Jun 1
|Concerned Parents
|1
|ts melanie? (May '16)
|May 31
|Ts lover
|8
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC