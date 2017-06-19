Former Bowling Green QB Matt Johnson ...

Former Bowling Green QB Matt Johnson set to join Syracuse football coaching staff

One of Dino Babers' best former players is set to reunite with his old head coach in Central New York. Matt Johnson, who played quarterback for Babers at Bowling Green in 2014 and 2015, will join the Orange coaching staff as an offensive quality control coach, he announced on Instagram Sunday night.

