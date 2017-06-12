Flash flood chances 'elevated' for Central NY tonight
In this July 2015 file photo, a Syracuse DPW worker sets up a barricade to block off the intersection of Hiawatha and State Fair boulevards after heavy rains flooded the area. The risk of flash flooding in Syracuse is "elevated" today, the National Weather Service said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|Thu
|Eric Johansen
|25
|Planned Parenthood is integral to NY's health c...
|Thu
|Gaggy
|8
|Hourly rate motels in Syracuse area?
|Wed
|JustSomeGuy
|7
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|Tue
|Naughty fun
|23
|'Anti-Sharia law' march planned for Syracuse; c...
|Jun 13
|syr women need bu...
|10
|Syracuse Improv Collective spotlights close-kni...
|Jun 11
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Snapchat sluts (Jan '15)
|Jun 8
|That Dude
|8
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC