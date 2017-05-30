Feds: Syracuse man used $3.6 million stolen from Florida city to buy NFL tickets
A Syracuse man stole millions of dollars from a Florida city's bank account, federal officials said, using some of the money to pay his utility bills and buy NFL tickets around the country. David J. Miller, 44, of Syracuse, was charged in a criminal complaint with bank fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida.
