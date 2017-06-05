Fast-moving clouds unleash rain over Syracuse, Upstate NY
Another brief but powerful storm swept across Upstate New York late Monday morning, blanketing downtown Syracuse in sheets of rain. According to the National Weather Service, thunderstorms will continue rolling through the region for the rest of Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|saint joseph medical center discriminite cla...
|1 hr
|MORDHACI1
|1
|Drug testing teachers during summer
|Sat
|BoringSummer4You
|8
|Drug Testing
|Jun 1
|Concerned Parents
|1
|Cny Spca staggering after 194 abused cats, dogs... (Jun '14)
|Jun 1
|Dave
|3
|ts melanie? (May '16)
|May 31
|Ts lover
|8
|Fair and Square?
|May 31
|Voter Fraud
|1
|Ilovekickboxing liverpool
|May 30
|Hannah8737
|3
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC