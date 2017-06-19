Family of slain Syracuse man grieving, in disbelief as funeral approaches
The smell of charcoal wafted from behind a North Side house Saturday while children played in the yard and relatives hugged and chatted. The 21-year-old was killed the evening of June 18 in a shooting on Richmond Avenue in Syracuse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|At rural Upstate NY barn, cock-fighters attache...
|5 hr
|Classic Utica
|22
|Mohawk Valley Gas Prices Higher Than Upstate Av...
|Sat
|87 octane
|9
|Snapchat sluts (Jan '15)
|Jun 23
|Lexi the scam artist
|10
|Syracuse, Rochester, Buffalo all rank among the...
|Jun 20
|scorpio3
|1
|Syracuse man gets 10 years for shooting victim ...
|Jun 20
|Truth
|1
|chuck schumet
|Jun 19
|cuse
|2
|Rapper Tyga suddenly cancels Turning Stone concert
|Jun 19
|lava
|2
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC