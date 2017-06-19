Family of slain Syracuse man grieving...

Family of slain Syracuse man grieving, in disbelief as funeral approaches

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

The smell of charcoal wafted from behind a North Side house Saturday while children played in the yard and relatives hugged and chatted. The 21-year-old was killed the evening of June 18 in a shooting on Richmond Avenue in Syracuse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News At rural Upstate NY barn, cock-fighters attache... 5 hr Classic Utica 22
News Mohawk Valley Gas Prices Higher Than Upstate Av... Sat 87 octane 9
Snapchat sluts (Jan '15) Jun 23 Lexi the scam artist 10
News Syracuse, Rochester, Buffalo all rank among the... Jun 20 scorpio3 1
News Syracuse man gets 10 years for shooting victim ... Jun 20 Truth 1
chuck schumet Jun 19 cuse 2
News Rapper Tyga suddenly cancels Turning Stone concert Jun 19 lava 2
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,482 • Total comments across all topics: 282,026,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC