Famed broadcaster, long-time high school coach highlight Syracuse Chiefs' 2017 Wall of Fame
The four men will be inducted into the Wall of Fame during a pregame ceremony on July 30 before the Chiefs play the Gwinnett Braves at 1:05 p.m. McDonough, Dotterer and Solano will be in attendance for this year's Wall of Fame ceremonies, while Calo will be represented by his family, including his son Frank. McDonough was the Voice of the Chiefs from 1982-84.
