Famed broadcaster, long-time high sch...

Famed broadcaster, long-time high school coach highlight Syracuse Chiefs' 2017 Wall of Fame

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

The four men will be inducted into the Wall of Fame during a pregame ceremony on July 30 before the Chiefs play the Gwinnett Braves at 1:05 p.m. McDonough, Dotterer and Solano will be in attendance for this year's Wall of Fame ceremonies, while Calo will be represented by his family, including his son Frank. McDonough was the Voice of the Chiefs from 1982-84.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ilovekickboxing liverpool 27 min giannaa 5
News Syracuse man admits murdering teen brothers ove... Thu rot in jail scumbag! 1
North syracuse/liverpool apts Wed Sugarland 1
News At rural Upstate NY barn, cock-fighters attache... Tue Correct 23
News 22-year-old Syracuse man charged in Father's Da... Jun 26 Truth 1
News Two men stabbed in Syracuse after fight at East... Jun 26 Truth 1
News Mohawk Valley Gas Prices Higher Than Upstate Av... Jun 24 87 octane 9
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,391 • Total comments across all topics: 282,137,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC