Fake kidnapping scam is back: Police warn of frightening phone scheme in Syracuse
The caller tells the victim they have kidnapped their loved one, said Sgt. Richard Helterline, a Syracuse Police Department spokesman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug testing teachers during summer
|16 hr
|Its A Cruel Cruel...
|10
|Cny Spca staggering after 194 abused cats, dogs... (Jun '14)
|20 hr
|Feces
|4
|Drug Testing
|Jun 1
|Concerned Parents
|1
|ts melanie? (May '16)
|May 31
|Ts lover
|8
|Fair and Square?
|May 31
|Voter Fraud
|1
|Judge Awards $88K to Surgeon "Forced Out" for D...
|May 29
|Truth
|1
|Anyone know michele sperry
|May 28
|Get it going
|3
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC