Fabio's Antica Cucina opens in downtown Syracuse with homemade pasta, valet parking
The "priestchoker" pasta, a dough enriched with ricotta and herbs, gets its name from Fabio Santalucia's home village in Italy, where once upon a time someone had hoped a greedy priest would choke on a mouthful of pasta. Paco, the massive fish swimming in the tank in the bar, eats garlic and tomatoes.
