Eyewitness a no-show in Syracuse ambush-style murder case; judge gives 2nd chance
A witness who prosecutors hope will identify at least one of the suspects in an October murder didn't show up to court today. State Supreme Court Justice John Brunetti had wanted to hear from the witness as part of a hearing to determine whether his testimony could be used at trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug testing teachers during summer
|8 hr
|Its A Cruel Cruel...
|10
|Cny Spca staggering after 194 abused cats, dogs... (Jun '14)
|12 hr
|Feces
|4
|saint joseph medical center discriminite cla...
|Mon
|MORDHACI1
|1
|Drug Testing
|Jun 1
|Concerned Parents
|1
|ts melanie? (May '16)
|May 31
|Ts lover
|8
|Fair and Square?
|May 31
|Voter Fraud
|1
|Judge Awards $88K to Surgeon "Forced Out" for D...
|May 29
|Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC