Exclusive: Syracuse teacher stabbed by student vows he'll return to classroom
Ryan Elsenbeck, stabbed twice by a student while working as a substitute in Syracuse, refuses to give up on teaching. The 24-year-old is still recovering from stab wounds to the chest and arm that he suffered trying to break up a fight May 25 in a Corcoran High School hallway.
