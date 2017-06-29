Elite 2018 recruit Darius Bazley to make unofficial visit to Syracuse
Darius Bazley, a highly-touted prospect in the 2018 class, will make an unofficial visit to Syracuse University on Friday. Bazley's visit was first reported on Ottosgrove.com.
