Dunkin' Donuts frachisee launches training facility in Syracuse
A Dunkin' Donuts franchisee, which owns 95 restaurants in Central New York, Maine and New Hampshire, opened a training facility in Syracuse. The Wolak Group Career Development Center will focus on training, development, recruitment and philanthropic endeavors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syracuse man admits murdering teen brothers ove...
|10 hr
|rot in jail scumbag!
|1
|Ilovekickboxing liverpool
|20 hr
|mdegiro
|4
|North syracuse/liverpool apts
|Wed
|Sugarland
|1
|At rural Upstate NY barn, cock-fighters attache...
|Tue
|Correct
|23
|22-year-old Syracuse man charged in Father's Da...
|Jun 26
|Truth
|1
|Two men stabbed in Syracuse after fight at East...
|Jun 26
|Truth
|1
|Mohawk Valley Gas Prices Higher Than Upstate Av...
|Jun 24
|87 octane
|9
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC