Dunkin' Donuts frachisee launches training facility in Syracuse

A Dunkin' Donuts franchisee, which owns 95 restaurants in Central New York, Maine and New Hampshire, opened a training facility in Syracuse. The Wolak Group Career Development Center will focus on training, development, recruitment and philanthropic endeavors.

