Dueling protests in Syracuse: ACT for...

Dueling protests in Syracuse: ACT for America and anti-fascist group face off

13 hrs ago

Dueling protests at the James M. Hanley Federal Building in Syracuse Saturday involved a lot of yelling, a line of khaki clad civilian volunteers and few spectators to watch the action. At about 10 a.m., 30 protestors gathered to rally in the federal building courtyard where they had a permit to protest.

