Disabled man's tasering may expose Syracuse cops' lax use-of-force attitude, judge says

A jury could conclude that Syracuse police's tasering of a disabled man was a result of a permissive attitude toward the use of force, a judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge David Hurd found last week that a lawsuit filed by Brad Hulett can go to trial over Hulett's claim that two police officers used excessive force to remove him from a Centro bus four years ago.

