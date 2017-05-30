Dino Babers may have found a new slog...

Dino Babers may have found a new slogan from another Syracuse coach...

From the moment Dino Babers arrived, the Syracuse football program's most recognizable social media slogan became "Orange is the new fast," a play off a popular Netflix series that incorporates Babers' desire for a quickened tempo. But as he sat on a dais listening to women's basketball coach Quentin Hillsman express his own affinity for an uptempo style, he got introduced to a new slogan Hillsman uses with his team.

