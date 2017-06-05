Democrats take fight to the streets i...

Democrats take fight to the streets in opening battle for Syracuse mayor's seat

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Juanita Perez Williams wants to send a message to Syracuse voters: She's willing to work harder than anyone else to become the next mayor. On Tuesday, her team of about 30 volunteers braved the pouring rain seeking enough petition signatures to put her on the primary ballot in September.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drug testing teachers during summer Wed Its A Cruel Cruel... 10
News Cny Spca staggering after 194 abused cats, dogs... (Jun '14) Wed Feces 4
Drug Testing Jun 1 Concerned Parents 1
ts melanie? (May '16) May 31 Ts lover 8
Fair and Square? May 31 Voter Fraud 1
News Judge Awards $88K to Surgeon "Forced Out" for D... May 29 Truth 1
Anyone know michele sperry May 28 Get it going 3
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,272 • Total comments across all topics: 281,615,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC