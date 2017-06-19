DA: Syracuse revenge murder 'one of the most violent and brutal deaths I've seen'
At least two men beat the victim with baseball bats so severely that he probably would have died from the blows. But just in case, Jose Cruz-Rivera then shot the victim, Juan Fuentes-Diaz, 11 times, ensuring his murder, a jury found.
