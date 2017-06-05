DA seeks prison for bookkeeper accuse...

DA seeks prison for bookkeeper accused of stealing $88K from E. Syracuse business

Read more: The Post-Standard

A former bookkeeper at an East Syracuse real estate firm is charged with stealing $88,000 over nearly a decade. Fae Lawton, 64, was indicted earlier this spring on felony charges of grand larceny and falsifying business records during her tenure at Highlander Associates Ltd. Lawton, who remains free, has appeared in court a few times.

