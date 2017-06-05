DA: Accused Armory Square murderer had jealous episode at nearby bar weeks earlier

Police put up tape around a portion of 100 Walton St. early Thanksgiving morning after a fight in the street street resulted in the shooting and death and death of a 26-year-old Camillus man. Police put up tape around a portion of 100 Walton St. early Thanksgiving morning after a fight in the street street resulted in the shooting and death and death of a 26-year-old Camillus man.( Syracuse, NY -- A Syracuse man accused of shooting to death a romantic rival early Thanksgiving Day in Armory Square had previous jealous episode involving his wife weeks earlier, a prosecutor said today.

