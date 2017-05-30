Crash slows traffic along eastbound I...

Crash slows traffic along eastbound Interstate 690 in Syracuse

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

A call for a motor vehicle crash with injuries came in to 911 at about 1:13 p.m. Sunday. Members of the Syracuse Police Department, Syracuse Fire Department, and Rural Metro Ambulance responded to the call.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drug testing teachers during summer Sat BoringSummer4You 8
Drug Testing Jun 1 Concerned Parents 1
News Cny Spca staggering after 194 abused cats, dogs... (Jun '14) Jun 1 Dave 3
ts melanie? (May '16) May 31 Ts lover 8
Fair and Square? May 31 Voter Fraud 1
Ilovekickboxing liverpool May 30 Hannah8737 3
News Judge Awards $88K to Surgeon "Forced Out" for D... May 29 Truth 1
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. U.S. Open
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,119 • Total comments across all topics: 281,524,299

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC