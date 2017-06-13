Crash in Syracuse backs up traffic on Interstate 81 south
Screenshot from a traffic camera shows traffic backed up on Interstate 81 south near the Liverpool interchange on Wednesday morning. Traffic was backed up to Liverpool after an accident on I-81 south in Syracuse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug testing teachers during summer
|16 hr
|no drugs for U
|9
|saint joseph medical center discriminite cla...
|Mon
|MORDHACI1
|1
|Drug Testing
|Jun 1
|Concerned Parents
|1
|Cny Spca staggering after 194 abused cats, dogs... (Jun '14)
|Jun 1
|Dave
|3
|ts melanie? (May '16)
|May 31
|Ts lover
|8
|Fair and Square?
|May 31
|Voter Fraud
|1
|Ilovekickboxing liverpool
|May 30
|Hannah8737
|3
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC