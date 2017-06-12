Courthouse guard handcuffs Syracuse.c...

Courthouse guard handcuffs Syracuse.com reporter, seizes phone for photographing arrest

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Douglass Dowty, court reporter for Syracuse.com and The Post-Standard, is handcuffed and surrounded by court security officers this morning in the Onondaga County Courthouse. An officer handcuffed Dowty after Dowty took photos of a man being arrested following a brawl in the hallway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hourly rate motels in Syracuse area? 6 hr JustSomeGuy 7
Paris Theater (Sep '16) Tue Naughty fun 23
News 'Anti-Sharia law' march planned for Syracuse; c... Tue syr women need bu... 10
News Syracuse Improv Collective spotlights close-kni... Jun 11 Elise R Gingerich 1
Snapchat sluts (Jan '15) Jun 8 That Dude 8
Drug testing teachers during summer Jun 7 Its A Cruel Cruel... 10
News Cny Spca staggering after 194 abused cats, dogs... (Jun '14) Jun 7 Feces 4
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,638 • Total comments across all topics: 281,760,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC