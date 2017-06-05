Cortland man had loaded gun, crack cocaine at Taste of Syracuse, police say
A man with a loaded handgun was arrested at the Taste of Syracuse Saturday night - thanks to a bystander who spotted the weapon, police say. Bryce A. Raymond, 21, of Cortland, was arrested along the 100 block of South Franklin Street on Saturday at about 10:45 p.m., just before the last live performers were to end for the night.
