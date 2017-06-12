Cops: CNY man injured after packing f...

Cops: CNY man injured after packing fireworks in pipe, brother faces gun charge

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Post-Standard

A man who packed a pipe with fireworks was injured by the explosion and his brother was charged after investigating deputies found nearly two dozen illegal guns, the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office said. Sgt. Jon Seeber, speaking for the sheriff's office, said deputies were called to 7681 Tater Road in the town of Lysander for a "traumatic injury" caused by fireworks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hourly rate motels in Syracuse area? Fri JustSomeGuy 8
Paris Theater (Sep '16) Fri Jarbo 24
Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15) Fri justin 26
News Planned Parenthood is integral to NY's health c... Jun 15 Gaggy 8
News 'Anti-Sharia law' march planned for Syracuse; c... Jun 13 syr women need bu... 10
News Syracuse Improv Collective spotlights close-kni... Jun 11 Elise R Gingerich 1
Snapchat sluts (Jan '15) Jun 8 That Dude 8
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,218 • Total comments across all topics: 281,851,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC