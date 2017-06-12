Cops: CNY man injured after packing fireworks in pipe, brother faces gun charge
A man who packed a pipe with fireworks was injured by the explosion and his brother was charged after investigating deputies found nearly two dozen illegal guns, the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office said. Sgt. Jon Seeber, speaking for the sheriff's office, said deputies were called to 7681 Tater Road in the town of Lysander for a "traumatic injury" caused by fireworks.
