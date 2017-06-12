Construction begins on another large ...

Construction begins on another large student apartment project in Syracuse

6 hrs ago

The 505 on Walnut is the latest in a string of luxury student apartment projects going up near Syracuse University. In recent weeks, crews demolished a medical office building and a retail shop on the southeast corner of East Genesee Street and Walnut Avenue and began work on what will be three six-story apartment towers, with raised courtyards between them.

