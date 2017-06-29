Cole Swider is Syracuse basketball's next best chance to win a key recruiting battle
For the third time in less than a year, the Syracuse basketball coaches have a chance at a critical recruiting victory as Cole Swider, a Top 50 recruit in the 2018 class, is set to announce his college decision on Friday. Last November, Syracuse lost Green to Kentucky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syracuse man admits murdering teen brothers ove...
|19 hr
|rot in jail scumbag!
|1
|Ilovekickboxing liverpool
|Wed
|mdegiro
|4
|North syracuse/liverpool apts
|Wed
|Sugarland
|1
|At rural Upstate NY barn, cock-fighters attache...
|Tue
|Correct
|23
|22-year-old Syracuse man charged in Father's Da...
|Jun 26
|Truth
|1
|Two men stabbed in Syracuse after fight at East...
|Jun 26
|Truth
|1
|Mohawk Valley Gas Prices Higher Than Upstate Av...
|Jun 24
|87 octane
|9
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC