CNN editor who resigned over Russia story is Syracuse native, Cornell grad
A CNN journalist who resigned this week, after the network retracted a story about Russia and President Donald Trump's transition team, is a Syracuse native with strong ties to the region. Eric Lichtblau, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, is a graduate of Jamesville-DeWitt High School and Cornell University.
