Chinese Lantern Festival open 5:30 to 10 p.m.

Hot temperatures and most importantly, no rain, will mean an extra day this week for the New York State Chinese Lantern Festival. The festival is typically closed on Mondays, but will be open today from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Live stage performances will be held at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. To celebrate the first Monday in Syracuse without rain in six weeks, the first 75 children admitted at the festival tonight will receive a free toy bolang gu, a Chinese pellet drum.

