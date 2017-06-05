Central NY man gets longer sentence because he confessed on Facebook to murder
A federal judge today increased a Central New York man's prison sentence by five years partly because he confessed on Facebook to a murder he'd been acquitted of. U.S. District Judge Brenda Sannes sentenced Alfred L. "Merc" Thomas to 9 years and 7 months in prison on a conviction of being a felon in possession of firearms ammunition.
