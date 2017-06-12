Camille Jones, mother of Chandler, Arthur and Jon, dead at 55 due to diabetes
Camille Jones, the mother of former Syracuse football standouts Chandler and Arthur Jones III, as well as MMA star Jon "Bones" Jones, has died at 55 years old. Camille and Arthur Jones Jr. raised arguably the most athletic family of this generation .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|5 hr
|Eric Johansen
|25
|Planned Parenthood is integral to NY's health c...
|7 hr
|Gaggy
|8
|Hourly rate motels in Syracuse area?
|22 hr
|JustSomeGuy
|7
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|Tue
|Naughty fun
|23
|'Anti-Sharia law' march planned for Syracuse; c...
|Tue
|syr women need bu...
|10
|Syracuse Improv Collective spotlights close-kni...
|Jun 11
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Snapchat sluts (Jan '15)
|Jun 8
|That Dude
|8
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC