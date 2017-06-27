Big show for Syracuse activist on trial for harassing cop before botched arrest
Maurice Crawley is accused of harassing Syracuse police Officer Vallon Smith repeatedly for months, causing Smith to improperly subdue and arrest him in July 2016. Crawley, of Syracuse, isn't accused of a crime -- harassment is the equivalent of a traffic ticket -- but don't tell either side that this is a trivial case.
