Athlon predicts Syracuse goes 5-7, finishes sixth in ACC Atlantic Division
Prediction season is off and running, and with that come the early opinions on where the Syracuse Orange may finish in the ACC. Athlon leads things off with a sixth-place finish in the Atlantic Division, predicting the Orange go 5-7 with a 2-6 ACC record.
