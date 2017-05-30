At first a hidden love, Syracuse couple's marriage 52 years later filled City Hall's steps
Frederick Marvin and Ernst Schuh were married at Syracuse's City Hall on Oct. 14, 2011, shortly after same-sex marriage was made legal in New York. But their love started more than half a century before.
