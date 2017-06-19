Armory Square murder suspect: Trained to kill or trained to survive?
Police put up tape around a portion of 100 Walton St. early Thanksgiving morning after a fight that spilled out of The Bar onto the street resulted in the shooting and death and death of a 26-year-old Camillus man. Police put up tape around a portion of 100 Walton St. early Thanksgiving morning after a fight that spilled out of The Bar onto the street resulted in the shooting and death and death of a 26-year-old Camillus man.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|chuck schumet
|23 hr
|cuse
|2
|Rapper Tyga suddenly cancels Turning Stone concert
|23 hr
|lava
|2
|Syracuse shooting becomes homicide investigatio...
|23 hr
|Truth
|1
|Hourly rate motels in Syracuse area?
|Jun 16
|JustSomeGuy
|8
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|Jun 16
|Jarbo
|24
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|Jun 16
|justin
|26
|Planned Parenthood is integral to NY's health c...
|Jun 15
|Gaggy
|8
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC