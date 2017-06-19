Armory Sq. shooter acquitted of murde...

Armory Sq. shooter acquitted of murder in Thanksgiving Day fight with romantic rival

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Police put up tape around a portion of 100 Walton St. early Thanksgiving morning after a fight that spilled out of The Bar onto the street resulted in the shooting and death and death of a 26-year-old Camillus man. Police put up tape around a portion of 100 Walton St. early Thanksgiving morning after a fight that spilled out of The Bar onto the street resulted in the shooting and death and death of a 26-year-old Camillus man.( Syracuse, NY -- A Syracuse man who shot and killed a romantic rival during a fight in Armory Square was found not guilty of murder this afternoon by an Onondaga County jury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Syracuse, Rochester, Buffalo all rank among the... Tue scorpio3 1
News Syracuse man gets 10 years for shooting victim ... Tue Truth 1
chuck schumet Jun 19 cuse 2
News Rapper Tyga suddenly cancels Turning Stone concert Jun 19 lava 2
News Syracuse shooting becomes homicide investigatio... Jun 19 Truth 1
Hourly rate motels in Syracuse area? Jun 16 JustSomeGuy 8
Paris Theater (Sep '16) Jun 16 Jarbo 24
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,326 • Total comments across all topics: 281,933,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC