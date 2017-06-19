Armory Sq. shooter acquitted of murder in Thanksgiving Day fight with romantic rival

Police put up tape around a portion of 100 Walton St. early Thanksgiving morning after a fight that spilled out of The Bar onto the street resulted in the shooting and death and death of a 26-year-old Camillus man. Police put up tape around a portion of 100 Walton St. early Thanksgiving morning after a fight that spilled out of The Bar onto the street resulted in the shooting and death and death of a 26-year-old Camillus man.( Syracuse, NY -- A Syracuse man who shot and killed a romantic rival during a fight in Armory Square was found not guilty of murder this afternoon by an Onondaga County jury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.