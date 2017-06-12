Another warm summer forecast for Upstate NY; climate change a factor
Most of the U.S. is likely to see above-normal temperatures during July, August and September, but the Northeast has the highest odds. Most of the country is expected to be warmer than normal in July, August and September, but the Northeast, Florida and the Southwest have the highest odds, said the Climate Prediction Center.
