22-year-old Syracuse man charged in F...

22-year-old Syracuse man charged in Father's Day murder

There are 1 comment on the The Post-Standard story from 10 hrs ago, titled 22-year-old Syracuse man charged in Father's Day murder. In it, The Post-Standard reports that:

Friends and family members of homicide victim Khalil Howard, gather on Richmond Ave. in Syracuse on Monday, June 19, 2017. Howard, 21, was shot on late Sunday night, Father's Day.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Truth

Stamford, CT

#1 9 hrs ago
These murdering blacks have no souls! Most of it has to with the lack of parents in their lives! Stay classy black community!!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two men stabbed in Syracuse after fight at East... 16 hr Truth 1
News At rural Upstate NY barn, cock-fighters attache... Sun Classic Utica 22
News Mohawk Valley Gas Prices Higher Than Upstate Av... Sat 87 octane 9
Snapchat sluts (Jan '15) Jun 23 Lexi the scam artist 10
News Syracuse, Rochester, Buffalo all rank among the... Jun 20 scorpio3 1
News Syracuse man gets 10 years for shooting victim ... Jun 20 Truth 1
chuck schumet Jun 19 cuse 2
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,055 • Total comments across all topics: 282,049,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC